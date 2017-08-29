Ndidi: Mikel, Moses’ Return Is Massive Boost Against Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (photo: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles midfield linchpin, Wilfred Ndidi, reckons that the return of captain Mikel Obi and Victor Moses and other experienced players back in the national team is a massive boost as the national team prepares to engage the Lions of Cameroon in Friday’s World Cup Qualifying game in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Leicester City of England star reckons the cumulutaive influence of the duo was missing in the Super Eagles last game resulting in a 2-0 home loss to South Africa in a Nations Cup qualifier last June.

“We are glad to have the senior players back. We missed their experience in the last game, particularly Mikel Obi and Victor Moses, and now that they are back, we are a much stronger team ready to face Cameroon,” Ndidi told Completesportsnigeria.com moments after the team’s first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday evening.

He however said the duo’s absence was not an excuse for the loss to the Bafana Bafana even as the team has learnt valuable lessons from the defeat.

He said: “We learnt a lot of lessons from the loss to South Africa and I can say those lessons are already reflecting in everything we are doing since camp opened, including our attitude to reporting in time. That’s why you see everyone present here today.”

The former KRC Genk of Belgium jewel also claimed that the Super Eagles are not scared of Cameroon despite their status as African champions, but insisted they will give the Indomitable Lions a good fight over the two legs.

“With all due respects to Cameroon, we shouldn’t be scared of them. We are going to give them a good match and hopefully, if we can take our chances, we shall emerge victorious. We cannot be afraid of Cameroon now even if we wanted to because the match must be played on Friday and we intend to win it by God’s grace.”

The African champions will host Nigeria in the reverse fixture on September 4th after the first leg on Friday. The Super Eagles lead Group B with six points from two games with Cameroon trailing by four points in second place.