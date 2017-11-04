Ndidi Sets Sight On Algeria, Argentina Games After Leicester Draw

By James Agberebi: Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has shifted his attention to the Super Eagles games against Algeria and Argentina after helping the Foxes earn a hard-fought 2-2 away draw against Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will be guests of Algeria in their final Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 10.

Four days later, they will travel to Krasnodar, Russia, where they will take on Argentina in a friendly game.

Against Stoke, Ndidi was one of the outstanding players for new manager Claude Puel as he provided the assist for Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez who put Leicester 2-1 up.

New signing Vicente Iborra got Leicester’s first goal while Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Peter Crouch scored for Stoke.

Also in action for Leicester was Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho who replaced Shinji Okazaki on 58 minutes.

“We will keep going. Massive support from the traveling fans. Safe travel back home. National duty calls,” Ndidi wrote on Twitter.

