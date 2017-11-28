Ndidi Stars, Iheanacho Out As Mahrez, Vardy Fire Leicester Past Spurs

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi put up a fine performance as Leicester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in their English Premier League fixture on Tuesday.

Ndidi who was on from start to finish in the highly entertaining encounter provided the assist for his team’ second goal scored by Riyad Mahrez and was also denied a goal by Hugo Lloris in the 27th minute.

His two other international teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa, were not dressed for the game.

Vardy scored the Foxes’ opening goal in the 14th minute, lofting the ball over the head of Spurs goalkeeper Lloris after he was set up by Marc Albrighton.

The hosts who have picked up seven points from their previous seven home games this season looked more revitalised after the goal and were denied on a number of occasions by Lloris.

Mahrez added the second for Leicester City in first half stoppage time, finishing off a flowing counter-attacking move.

The Algerian international cut in from the right before curling the ball out of Lloris’s reach from 20 yards out.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham 11 minutes from time but it was not enough to deny the home team a well deserved victory.

In another game, Brighton and Crystal Palace finished goalless.

The hosts have now lost once in seven games, while the visitors will take comfort from picking a point from the game which will aid their fight against the drop.

