Ndidi Stars, Iheanacho Replaces Vardy As Leicester Ease Past Everton

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel began his era at the club with a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The former Southampton boss handed Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi his tenth start of the season while he named Kelechi Iheanacho on the substitutes bench. Super Eagles forward Iheanacho came on in the 89th minute for Jamie Vardy. Ahmed Musa did not make the match day squad.

First-half goals from Vardy and Demarai Gray handed the Frenchman his first win in charge of the Foxes. It was a back to back win for the Foxes and with Everton still with only a win in nine games.

Puel made two changes to his starting line-up, recalling Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray into the side that beat Swansea last week, while Shinji Okazaki and Marc Albrighton were benched.

And it was Gray that got Leicester City going when he started off a swift counter-attacking move to find Riyad Mahrez who set up Vardy to finish from close range.

Gray was also involved in the second goal 11 minutes later when he whipped in a low cross which Kenny sliced into his own net. It was later awarded as Gray’s goal.

In the second half, Leicester City maintained their pace and kept Everton at bay.

The Toffees pushed for a goal until the final 10 minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin leaped high to meet Jonjoe Kenny’s cross from the right flank and he could only get a corner for his effort.

