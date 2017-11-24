Ndidi Starts 30th Leicester Game In West Ham Draw; Iheanacho Benched, Musa Out

David Moyes recorded his first Premier League point as coach of West Ham in Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City as Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made his 30th start in 30 Leicester matches.

Marc Albrighton gave Leicester City an eighth minute but Cheikhou Kouyate restored parity for the Hammers before the break.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in the encounter. Ahmed Musa was left out of the Leicester matchday squad.

The draw was Moyes first since he took charge of the club in his second game in charge and Claude Puel’s second draw in four games.

West Ham began the game creating chances but failed to make the advantage count until Albrighton stabbed in Jamie Vardy’s cross.

Kouyate drew West Ham level level on the stroke of half time when he headed in a cross at the

end of first half.

