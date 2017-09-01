Ndidi: Superb Game, Wonderful Atmosphere; Target Lions In Yaounde!

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has thanked Nigerian fans for their massive support which contributed to the Super Eagles’ 4-0 mauling of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The impressive win against Cameroon takes the Eagles’ point to nine, and seven ahead of the African champions who are on two points.

Ndidi who featured throughout the encounter in Uyo hailed the overall performance of the team.

And the resourceful midfielder cannot wait for the return leg in Yaoundé on

Monday.

“Superb game from the team,bwhat a win!! with a clean sheet,ngreat support from the whole nation, wonderful atmosphere unto the next one in yaounde,” Ndidi wrote on his Twitter handle.