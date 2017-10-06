The last time Fortuna Sittard lost at home was a 2-0 defeat to NAC Breda last season, in March, 2017.

The defeat was Fortuna Sittard’s first in six games.

Finn Stokkers gave Fortuna the lead in the sixth minute but NEC Nijmegen were back on level terms in the 16th minute.

In the 51st minute Fortuna found themselves 2-1 down following Guus Joppen’s goal.

Joppen was however sent off in the 69th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

