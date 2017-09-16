Neville Warns Manchester United About Returning Rooney

Wayne Rooney makes a return to his old stomping ground as Everton visit Old Trafford and ex-player Phil Neville has warned Manchester United that their former captain will be desperate to score for the Toffees on Sunday.

The former England star completed a transfer back to his boyhood club in the summer window, just days after Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku headed in the opposite direction.

Rooney is Manchester United’s all-time top goal-scorer and will be keen to put on a show when he comes up against his former employers this weekend.

And Neville, who also played for both clubs, reckons that the forward will be keen to find the net against Jose Mourinho’s men this weekend.

He told Sky Sports: “He’ll want to score a goal and put on a performance and he’ll want Everton to play well. You saw him at Man City, he wanted to show he could still play on the big stage.”

Manchester United head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their 2-2 draw with Stoke City last weekend.

The Red Devils got their Champions League campaign off to a strong start on Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Basel at Old Trafford.

United, who finished in sixth place in the table last term under Jose Mourinho, head into this weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures top of the table on goal difference from Manchester City.