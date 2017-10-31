By Johnny Edward:

New Shooting Stars Football Club (3SC) head coach Edith Agoye has picked Yinka Popoola ‘Gullit’ as one of his assistants for the forthcoming season in the Nigerian National League (NNL), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Popoola, before this appointment, was the head coach of Shooting Stars Football Club’s U-15 team to last NFL – La Liga Junior tournament in Lagos – a tournament in which his team finished third.

Agoye, who replaced the sacked Fatai Amoo formally announced his extensive backroom staff though club spokesman Jubril Arowolo.

Agoye’s backroom staff include Lati Yusuf (Goalkeeper Coach), Kabiru Alausa (Assistant Coach 1), and Popoola (Assistant Coach 2).

Shooting Stars suffered relegation from the Nigerian Professional Football League last season after finishing 17th in the NPFL table with 50 points from 38 games.

Read Also: Newly Relegated Shooting Stars Back In Camp On Wednesday For New NNL Season

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.