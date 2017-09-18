New Tianjin Coach Warns Mikel, Others As Club Face Relegation

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda’s new coach Uli Steilek has warned Mikel Obi and his teammates to brace for a tougher regime as the German battles to steer the team to safety.

Speaking to sports.sina.com.cn, Steilek said Tianjin Teda are currently faced with the herculean task of swimming out of troubled waters and as such will not hesitate to ship out any players who want to rock the boat.

Teda were ripped apart by Odion Ighalo’s Changchun Yatai 1-5 at home in their last match and Steilek hopes the players, including Nigeria captain Mikel rise to the occasion and save the club from elegation.

“I came to this club, as a coach I fully accept all the conditions and difficulties of the club. But as for the fallen players who failed to rise to the challenge, I insist if they do not stand up and fight, they will be eliminated from the club, so they have to be ready and be strong,” Steilek told sports.sina.com.cn.

Tianjin Teda continues have 16 points from 24 matches having recorded just three wins, seven draws and 14 loses to occupy 15th place in 16-team Chinese Super League table.

