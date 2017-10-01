Newcastle Hold Liverpool Despite Coutinho Stunner

It was points shared as Liverpool held Newcastle to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Newcastle were led by former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez who joined the Reds in 2004 and led them to two UEFA Champions League finals, winning in 2005 and losing in 2007.

A stunning strike from range by Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead before Joselu Mato equalised for Newcastle.

Liverpool now occupy the seventh position on 12 points while Newcastle are ninth also on 12 points.

Newcastle former player Jonjo Shelvey had the game’s first chance in the fifth minute but his curler was well saved by Simon Mignolet.

Two minutes later Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles tried his luck with a shot which Mignolet once again saved.

In the 18th minute Sadio Mane had a chance to put Liverpool ahead but volleyed his effort wide from a tight angle.

Liverpool almost took the lead on 23 minutes through former Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum only to see his strike come off the post.

In the 29th minute Coutinho finally broke the deadlock after cutting in from the left before powering his strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Newcastle got back into the game in the 36th minute through Joselu as Joel Matip’s attempted clearance came in off the striker.

Five minutes into the second half, Liverpool should have gone ahead again following a mistake from Ciaran Clark but Robert Elliot denied Daniel Sturridge before Mohamed Salah sliced his effort over the bar.

With 15 minutes remaining, Liverpool continued to press for a second goal but Elliot did well enough to tip Joe Gomez’s cross meant for Dominic Solanke.

In the 88th minute, substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should have won it for Liverpool but could not direct his header from Alberto Moreno’s cross towards goal.

