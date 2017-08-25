Neymar Fires Blanks As PSG Cruise Past St Etienne

Paris Saint-Germain continued their impressive run start to the Ligue 1 season with a 3-0 win over Saint Etienne at Parc Des Princes On Friday night.

Edison Cavani (brace) and Thiago Motta scored for PSG in what was Saint Etienne’s first defeat of the season. Unai Emery’s side have now won four matches on the spin.

Brazilian star Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for €222m, was not on the scoresheet.

Cavani was fouled in the 20th minute and he converted the spot kick despite keeper Stefane Ruffier guessing the right way.

Motta scored the second goal in the 51st minute when he poked the ball home after defender Marquinhos directed his header towards him after Neymar had delivered a freekick into the Saint Etienne box.

Angel di Maria was replaced nine minutes before full time by Julian Draxler but he was guilty of missing an opportunity five minutes earlier to increase the lead when his touch was too heavy and the ball went out for goal kick.

Cavani then grabbed his brace in the 90th minute from close range. The Uruguayan managed to scoop the ball into net despite losing his balance and going down.