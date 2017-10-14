Neymar, Mbappe Fire Blanks As PSG Edge Dijon

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were not on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain defeated hosts Dijon 2-1 at Stade Gaston-Gerard to consolidate their lead at the top of the French Ligue 1.

Thomas Meunier (brace) scored for the league leaders while Benjamin Jeannot got Dijon’s goal with a contender for goal of the season in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Dijon produced a great defensive display which foiled most of PSG’s attacks.

PSG however grabbed their first goal with 20 minutes left on the clock through Meunier who tapped the ball into an empty net after Neymar’s shot was parried to his path by impeessive Dijon keeper Baptiste Reynet.

Dijon equalised through Benjamin Jeannot whose shot flew to the top right hand corner with PSG keeper Alphonse Areola rooted to his position.

The win sees Unai Emery’s side extend their lead at the top of the table to six points after Monaco’s defeat to Lyon Friday night.