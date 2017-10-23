Neymar: Referee Unfair To Send Me Off After Failing To Protect Me Against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar reckons referee Ruddy Buquet was unfair by sending him off with three minutes left to play against on Sunday night against Marseille, claiming the card was a harsh decision as he had numerous marks on his body to show from the Le Classique.

The Brazil forward was sent off in the 87th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw after clashing with Lucas Ocampos and picking up a second yellow card.

Neymar was fouled five times – the most of any player – during the encounter, which PSG took a point from thanks to Edinson Cavani’s free-kick.

The 25-year-old, who earlier delayed taking a corner as objects thrown from the stands rained down around him, was unhappy with his sending off, criticising referee Ruddy Buquet.

“I think it was exaggerated, yes. And unfair. I spent the whole game getting enough. I have many marks on my body,” Neymar told Esporte Interativo.

“It was a move I tried to continue after suffering a foul. I was annoyed at the blow from behind.”

Neymar added: “The referee did what he wanted, which was to send me off and appear more than the players.”

PSG are four points clear atop Ligue 1 after the draw, with Neymar set to miss Friday’s clash against Nice.

