Neymar Sent Off As Cavani Rescues PSG Vs Marseille

Brazilian superstar Neymar was was sent off for the first time with Paris Saint-Germain who forced Olympique Marseille to a 2-2 draw in the Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash played at the Stade Orange Vélodrome.

The draw maintained PSG’s unbeaten record this season and also extended their run to six games against Olympique Marseille at the Vélodrome.

Edinson Cavani curled in a late free-kick from 25 yards to salvage a point for Unai Emery’s side against their old rivals in Le Classique.

Luiz Gustavo had scored the opener for the hosts in the 17th minute of the encounter with a long range shot to beat Alphonse Areola in goal for PSG. Neymar equalised with a sublime shot past Steve Mandanda following an assist by Edison Cavani in a game that produced seven yellow cards and one red card.

Florian Thauvin looked to have scored the winner for hosts Olympique Marseille in the 78th minute to make it 2-1 but Cavani saved his best for last firing in a 25 yard free-kick in stoppage time to send PSG four points clear of Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 and deny Marseille the chance to move into the Champion League spot.

Neymar was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 87th minute of the game. The Brazilian reacted to a tackle by Lucas Ocampos, throwing his head forward and Ocampos fell dramatically on the floor in front of the referee to earn Neymar a dismissal.

Paris Saint Germain host Nice in their next game without Neymar while Olympique de Marseille are away at Lille.

