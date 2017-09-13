Neymar Talks Up Mbappe PSG Partnership, Insists French Striker Can Still Get Better

It is two goals from two games for Kylian Mbappe since joining PSG on loan from Monaco and teammate Neymar Jr has talked up the potentials of the young Frenchman and believes there is more to come from the teenage forward.

Both players were on the scoresheet as PSG thrashed Celtic 5-0 in Group B of the Champions League on Tuesday and the Brazilian, who set up Mbappe’s goal at Celtic Park, praised the teenager and said the forward would only get better.

“It’s always a pleasure to play with great players, even though he’s young,” the Brazil star said, via UEFA.

“For me, he’s a great player and he has the potential to improve even more.”

An Edinson Cavani brace, either side of an own goal from Mikael Lustig, completed PSG’s resounding win.

Neymar was delighted with his side’s performance, saying: “Well, it’s always very difficult to come here, but we put in a great display as a team.

“Congratulations to all my team-mates. Scoring five goals here certainly isn’t easy.”