NFF Accredit 250 Journalists For Eagles/Cameroon Game

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

The Nigerian Football Federation has announced that it gave accreditation to 250 journalists intending to cover Friday’s World Cup qualifying game between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium inUyo, completesportsnigeria.com can authoritatively report.

Ayo Ibidapo of the Media and Communications department of the NFF confirmed this figure in an exclusive chat with completesportsnigeria.com.

“We had a very large request for accreditation from the media in and outside Nigeria and we had a hectic time sorting out everything. That was why the exercise got delayed a bit on Thursday but, in all, we accredited about 250 print and broadcast journalists both local and foreign,” he said.

The game, a Matchday 3 fixture in the 2018 World Cup qualifying race has generated a lot of interest due in part to the historical rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon and for the fact that both first and second spots in group B of the African qualifiers though the Indomitable Lions trail the Super Eagles by four points.

Both countries will also be involved in the reverse fixture on Monday 4th of September at the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon. The other teams in the group, Zambia and Algeria both on one point each, will do battle on Saturday in Ndola, Zambia.

Only one team will qualify from the group to reach the World Cup in Russia.