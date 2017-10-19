By James Agberebi:

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent a birthday goodwill message to Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, who turns 23 today.

The NFF sent the message on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Happy birthday Nigeria Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega. Shine on,” the NFF tweeted on their handle.

Ordega is currently playing on loan for Australian women’s league side Sydney FC from American side Washington Spirits.

Ordega represented Nigeria at the 2010 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

On graduating to the Super Falcons, she was part of the squad to the FIFA Women’s senior World Cup in 2011 and 2015.

She has won three Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

