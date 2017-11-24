NFF Cleaners, Security Men To Share In $8m World Cup Bonus

By Dare Esan: Cleaners, security men and other secretariat staff of the Nigeria Football Federation will share in the $8m 2018 World Cup bonus FIFA will pay Nigeria for qualifying and playing in the group stage of next year’s World Cup in Russia, Complete Sports has been told.

Top officials of the federation revealed to Complete Sports that all the staff of the federation have been included in the sharing formula because they also played some roles in the success story of the Super Eagles.

“One of the best decisions we took with the players when we discussed the sharing formula for the FIFA money in Krasnodar penultimate Sunday before our famous 4-2 defeat of Argentina in an international friendly game was the inclusion of staff of the federation as far as sharing the money is concerned,” revealed one of the officials who was at the meeting.

“Our decision was based on the fact that the top officials of the NFF do not alone make the NFF. Without the security men, we could not have felt secure enough to do our job. The same applies to the cleaners and others who work in the secretariat. It is like your company (referring to Complete Sports Editor), when you pay your end of year bonus do you limit it to the top management cadre alone?

“I am sure all the staff in your organisation will get something, no matter how small.That is the same thing we have done here because we want to recognise them for playing a part in Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup.”

The NFF source however refused to reveal the percentage of the money the staff will get.

He said: “I can’t tell you that. But you know the players and their officials will get 30% of the money and they alone will decide on how they want to share it.”

