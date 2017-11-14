NFF Close To Picking World Cup Camp, Friendlies For Super Eagles

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have revealed that they have scouted two training camp sites for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, but will pick one for the team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The three-time African champions qualified for their sixth World Cup from African qualifying Group B unbeaten with 14 points from six games.

According to the second vice-chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation Shehu Dikko, in an NFF press release on Tuesday, a number of teams have been lined out to play friendlies with the Super Eagles but the dates will be confirmed after the World Cup draw on the December 1.

“A final site would be selected out of the two after inspection and approval by the technical crew led by coach Gernot Rohr. This is in furtherance of our commitment to ensuring there are no issues outstanding that could constitute distraction before the World Cup,” Dikko said on Tuesday.

“All plans for the World Cup are on course and a number of high-profile preparatory matches have also been agreed, subject to the Final Draw on 1st December. The entire programme will be unveiled after the draw.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.