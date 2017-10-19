NFF General Assembly Approve N6.3Bn 2018 Budget, Back Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Assembly have approved a budget of over N6 billion for the body’s activities in 2018 and passed a vote of confidence in President Amaju Pinnick, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

These decisions and several others are contained in the NFF’s Annual General Assembly held in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday.

Among other decisions contained in a communique released at the end of the assembly, the General Assembly also approved the NFF’s financial statement for 2016 and approved September 2018 for the next election.

NFF GENERAL ASSEMBLY COMMUNIQUE

1) General Assembly expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Assembly, various football stakeholders as well as players and officials of the Senior National Football, Super Eagles, for their tremendous efforts in ensuring Nigeria’s qualification for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals.

2) Congress commended the Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee and Management for their prudence and accountability following positive comments and high recommendations from auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers on the NFF Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December, 2016. It praised the patience and diligence of the Executive Committee and NFF Secretariat in working assiduously with PWC over the past three years to eliminate areas of concern in financial records, and advised the Executive Committee to build on the positives.

3) The General Assembly approved the NFF Financial Statement for the year 2016 and the 2018 Budget as proposed. The Federation’s total budget for year 2018 activities is the sum of N6,382,500,310.00. The guaranteed revenues from sponsors and government subvention is the sum of N3,062,500,310.00, leaving a shortfall of the sum of N3,320,000,000.00, which the Federation has to work to augment through sponsorships and special interventions.

4) The Congress appreciated the Leadership and Sports Committees of the National Assembly for the Stage at which the NFF Bill is presently, and approved that an Extra-Ordinary General Assembly be convened once the Bill is fully harmonised in order to streamline the NFF Statutes along the lines of the new Bill.

5) Congress adopted motion to the effect that future Elective Congresses be moved away from the FIFA World Cup year. This is to guarantee stability in the system to prepare the National Team for credible participation at the finals, and to avoid the distractions and crises usually associated with the World Cup year.

6) General Assembly approved the venue and date of the next NFF Elective Congress. Venue is Katsina and the date is 30th September, 2018. However, this approval is subject to any amendments to the Statutes in view of the coming NFF Bill.

7) The Congress composed new NFF Electoral and NFF Electoral Appeal Committees thus:

Electoral Committee: Barr. Mohammed Sani Katu; Mr. Sani Salawu; Barr. S.C.A. Umeha; Barr. Olusola Oke; Mr. Mohammed Manzo; Dr. Mohammed Sanusi (Secretary). Standby: Hon. Isong Isang; Barr. Mohammed Aliyu Sambo.

Electoral Appeal Committee: Barr. A. U. Mustapha; Mr. Mojeed Adegbindin; Barr. Gbwen Alex Gbejule; Secretary to be provided by NFF Secretariat. Standby: Sir Emma Ochiagha; Barr. Mohammed Zanna Mala.

8) In consideration and appreciation of the numerous on-field (including Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals with a match to spare) and off-field (including but not limited to numerous sponsorship agreements secured and high reckoning for Nigeria in global football administration) achievements, the General Assembly passed a vote of confidence on the Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee led by Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

