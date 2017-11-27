NFF Give Rohr New Two-Year Deal, Launch Russia 2018 Fan Reward Scheme

By Johnny Edward: The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has announced that the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr ‎has been handed a new two-year deal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Pinnick made this known at the launching ceremony of short code *1945# for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup in Lagos on Monday.

With the short code, 25 fans will win World Cup slots on a monthly basis from January 2018.

Rohr signed a two-year deal in 2015 when he took charge of the team and his new deal with the NFF will run until 2019.

Pinnick also revealed that Rohr has been paid his outstanding salaries up until December during his speech.

Pinnick also revealed that a new Super Falcons’ coach will be named in the next ten days.

“We are sorry that the Falcoms have been neglected and have not been getting the attetion needed, but I can assure you that all that will change they will get same attention & benefits as the Super Eagles,” Pinnick said during his speech.

