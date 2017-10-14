NFF, Leicester City Celebrate Musa At 25

By Hanifat Mustapha: The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Leicester City have sent birthday greetings to Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa as he clocks 25 years on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Musa, who has been a regular in the Super Eagles since 2010, joined Leicester City in July 2016 from CSKA Moscow.

Musa was in the Nigeria squad that defeated Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Happy birthday Ahmed Musa,” Leicester City tweeted on Saturday.

The NFF added: “Happy [email protected] forward @Ahmedmusa718. Keep Shining.”

