NFF, Leicester, Osimhen Celebrate Iheanacho At 21

By James Agberebi:

The Nigeria Football Federation, Premier League club Leicester City and Wolfsburg forward Victor Osimhen have congratulated Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho who turned 21 today (Tuesday), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Celebrating the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star, the NFF, Leicester and Osimhen took to their respective Twitter handles to send their birthday wishes.

The NFF tweeted: “Happy birthday Super Eagles forward Kelechi. Keep shining!”

Leicester wrote on their handle: “Kelechi Iheanacho turns 21 today. Have a good one.”

And on his part Osimhen tweeted:‏ “Happy birthday bro. Wish you long life and prosperity. More power.”

Born in 1996, Iheanacho was a member of the Golden Eaglets squad that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2013 where he was named Most Valuable Player.

Iheanacho was names CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year in 2013 and 2016 and also made CAF Team of the Year also in 2016.

He won the English League Cup with Manchester City in the 2015/2016 season.

He is currently in Uyo ahead of the Super Eagles’ FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier against Chipolopolo of Zambia on October 7.

