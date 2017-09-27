NFF Name Date, Venue For Annual General Assembly

The Congress of Nigerian Football has approved that the 2017 Annual General Assembly of Nigeria Football Federation take place in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday, 19 October, the NFF announced on Wednesday.

The NFF said in a press release that they informed Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, as well as FIFA and the Confederation of African Football of the schedule, which comes well after the 7 October FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Zambia and the conclusion of the ongoing AITEO Cup competition and the Nigeria National League.

The Annual General Assembly of Nigeria Football Federation brings together the major stakeholders of the game in Nigeria, with opportunity for engagement on all issues related to the game.

Chairmen and Secretaries of the 44 members of the NFF (including FAs of 36 States and the FCT, the NPFL, the NNL, the NWFL, the NLO, Coaches Association, Referees Association and the Players’ Union), all Members of the Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee, NFF Management, representatives of Nigeria Football Federation partners and sponsors, former Nigeria Football Federation Presidents and General Secretaries and invited dignitaries are expected at the occasion.

