NFF Name New Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen Of Standing Committees

The Nigeria Football Federation have reconstituted their standing committees that were dissolved at the meeting of the Executive Committee on 30 October, the body announced in a press release on Friday.

Following the dissolution on Monday, the NFF board had promised to reconstitute the committees within a few weeks. Commendably, but they have moved quickly to name new members.

However, for now, only the chairman and vice chairman of each committee have been revealed.

NFF STANDING COMMITTEES

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande – Chairman

Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau – Vice Chairman

INTERNAL AUDIT COMMITTEE

Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi – Chairman

Alh. Mohammed Alkali – Vice Chairman

ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Mallam Shehu Dikko – Vice Chairman

TECHNICAL AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

Alh. Yusuf Ahmed Fresh – Chairman

Mr. Chidi Ofo Okenwa – Vice Chairman

REFEREES COMMITTEE

Alh. Sharif Rabiu Inuwa – Chairman

Alh. Yusuf Ahmed Fresh – Vice Chairman

LEGAL COMMITTEE

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Barr. Chris Green – Vice Chairman

COMMITTEE ON WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Hon. Ayo Omidiran – Chairman

Ms Aisha Falode – Vice Chairman

YOUTH FOOTBALL COMMITTEE

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Mr. Emmanuel Iba – Vice Chairman

FUTSAL AND BEACH SOCCER COMMITTEE

Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu – Chairman

Mr. Samson Adamu – Vice Chairman

COMMITTEE ON SPORTS MEDICINE

Dr. Muazu Abdulkadir – Chairman

Dr. James Omietimi – Vice Chairman

PLAYERS STATUS COMMITTEE

Barr. Chris Green – Chairman

Barr. Owoicho Adejo-Ogiri – Vice Chairman

COMMITTEE FOR ETHICS AND FAIR PLAY

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – Chairman

Mr. Felix Awogu – Vice Chairman

MEDIA AND PUBLICITY COMMITTEE

Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande – Chairman

Ms Aisha Falode – Vice Chairman

FOOTBALL COMMITTEE

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Chairman

Mallam Shehu Dikko – Vice Chairman

STRATEGIC STUDIES COMMITTEE

Mallam Shehu Dikko – Chairman

Alh. Yusuf Ahmed Fresh – Vice Chairman

PROTOCOL AND CEREMONIAL COMMITTEE

Alh. Musa Duhu – Chairman

Alh. Sharif Rabiu Inuwa – Vice Chairman

MARKETING, SPONSORSHIP AND TELEVISION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Mallam Shehu Dikko – Chairman

High Chief Emeka Inyama – Vice Chairman

SECURITY COMMITTEE

Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau – Chairman

Mr. Oswald Atuake – Vice Chairman

AD-HOC COMMITTEES

MATCH COMMISSIONERS’ APPOINTMENT COMMITTEE

Alh. Babagana Kalli – Chairman

Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi – Vice Chairman

TECHNICAL STUDY GROUP

Alh. Abba Yola – Chairman

Mr. Taribo West – Vice Chairman

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.