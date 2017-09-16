NFF, Ogu Hail D’Tigers’ AfroBasket Semifinal Victory Over Senegal

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu have congratulated Nigeria senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers for qualifying for the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket final.

In the semi-final played on Friday, D’Tigers edged co-hosts Senegal 76-71 in a keenly contested encounter.

They will now defend their title against Tunisia who are joint hosts of this year’s edition in the final today (Saturday) in Rades, Tunisia.

The NFF praised the team for their impress display against the Senegalese.

“Congrats D’Tigers. Great performance against Senegal, good luck in the final of the AfroBasket against Tunisia. Keep soaring!” the NFF wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

On his part, Ogu also took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude to the team for doing Nigeria proud.

“Thank you D’Tigers for bringing Joy to our Country .. @NigeriaBasket. Good luck in your finals,” the Hapoel Be’er Sheva midfielder wrote.

D’Tigers won their first ever African title also in Tunisia in 2015 after defeating Angola in the final.