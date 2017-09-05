NFF Pays Super Eagles Full Bonus, Begins Preparations For Zambia‎ Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation has paid the Super Eagles players and officials their full match bonus for Monday’s feisty 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde, even though the tie ended in a draw.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick revealed this to the team on board the ARIK Air Bombadier CRJ 1000 aircraft that flew the Nigerian delegation back from Yaounde on Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the communications department of the NFF, the players and officials were excited and applauded the gesture from the body.

Pinnick also added that NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi will travel to Uyo this week to see the Governor of Akwa ibom, Udom Emmanuel as nothing will be left to chance in their preparation for the game in October against Zambia.

“When the draw was made last year, people said ours was the Group of Death. But you have stayed very much alive with scintillating performances and done the nation very proud,” Pinnick was quoted in the media release as telling the players.

“Even before the conclusion of this second match against Cameroon in Yaounde, we had started the arrangements for the match against Zambia.

“Nothing will be left to chance.

“It is a very big match, and the way things have turned out against Cameroon, it is now an even bigger match than the ones we played against Cameroon. There must be no room for error.”​