NFF Ready To Pop Champagne For Super Eagles World Cup Ticket

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are planning a big champagne party for the Super Eagles if they defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The NFF, according a top source who pleaded anonymity, revealed that a wine company was partnered who agreed to provide cartoons of wine for the players and the rest of the officials to celebrate the Eagles victory.

The Eagles will qualify for the 2018 World Cup if they defeat Zambia here in Uyo.

“I’ve seen many people criticise the move but I won’t comment on them. We will stay focused to ensure that our objective is achieved on Saturday,” the NFF top official told Completesportsnigeria.com concerning the pictures of branded champagne bottles circulating on social media since late Thursday night.

“We plan to win and celebrate our victory which I think is ideal for every team and theor administrators.”

A message on the cartoon of the wine reads: “We thank the President, and all Nigerians for supporting our teams and particularly the governor of Akwa Ibom State and the people of other states.”

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points from four games, three ahead of second-placed Zambia.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.