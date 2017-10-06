NFF Sign Partnership Deal With Payporte

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday signed a three-year deal with the country’s largest e-commerce company, Payporte, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The deal was announced in a media briefing here in Uyo with the top officials of the NFF led by the President Amaju Pinnick.

The deal which is basically aimed to help develop youth football through the NFF will also see the Payporte become the official and exclusive outlet for the sale of authentic national teams jerseys and mechandise available to their numerous fans.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Payporte, Eyo Bassey, said: “The partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation is to grow youth in the country and also ensure that the Super Eagles’ authentic mechandise are available to fans home and abroad.”

The first Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, said the deal will benefit Nigerian football followers.

Read Also: Rohr: How We’ll Determine Super Eagles XI Vs Zambia

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.