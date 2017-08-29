NFF, Troost-Ekong Celebrate Enyeama AT 35

By James Agberebi:

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who turned 35 today ( Tuesday ), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Also wishing Enyeama a happy birthday was Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong who will face Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

The NFF took to their verified Twitter handle to praise Enyeama for the number of caps he earned for the Super Eagles.

“Happy birthday Vincent ‘The Magnificient’ Enyeama. 101 caps for the @NGSuperEagles. Legend,”‎ NFF hailed the Lille goalkeeper.

Troost-Ekong who also sent his message via his Twitter handle, described Enyeama as a legend.

“Happy birthday Legend!,”‎ he tweeted.

Enyeama made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2002, in a 3-0 win against Kenya in a friendly game.

He represented Nigeria at three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2010, 2014) and five Africa Cup of Nations (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013).

The former Iwuanyanwu, and Hapoel Tel Aviv keeper, was a member of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

And at club level, he was part of the Enyimba team that became the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Champions League in 2003 and went on to defend it in 2004.