By James Agberebi:

Niger Republic defeated Benin Republic 2-1 to finish third at the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Cape Coast, Ghana on Sunday.

Niger took the lead through Halidou Garba Idrissa in the 29th minute.

With six minutes remaining, Adje Adebayor made it 2-0 to Niger.

But in the 90th minute Nabil Yarou pulled a goal back for Benin but it was too little, too late as Niger Republic held on to their lead.

For finishing third, Niger will get $25,000, while Benin will be rewarded with $10,000 as the fourth-placed team.

The final of this year’s WAFU Cup of Nations comes up later on Sunday between hosts Ghana and Nigeria.

