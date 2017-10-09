Nigeria 1-0 Zambia: 10 Winners Emerge In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

The Super Eagles took the rough road to Russia 2018 with fans having to wait for substitute Alex Iwobi’s 73rd minute goal to ensure the flight to the World Cup but some uncaany Octopuses among completesportsnigeria.com readers were able to correctly predict the scores and win cash in our Predict and Win competition.

We had to sieve through thousands of entries received, before kick-off, and we had over 60 readers who got the 1-0 result spot-on and also rightly followed the conditions for participation.

The conditions for participating include answering the simple question preceding your prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is invalid.

Complete Sports offered N5000 each to ten readers who correctly predicted the scores of the match and, according to the rules of the competition, we had to draw a ballot to determine the 10 lucky winners who will share the pot of gold.

All our winners will be contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables.

If you get such a request, please kindly turn it down.

The 10 winners are:

1. Jackson Tamunobarabonye

2. Ilonze Emeka Frank

3. Nasiru Daniel

4. Olugbenga Adetola

5. Emmanuel Ode

6. Ibukun Italoye Ebenezer

7. Funmilola Adebiyi

8. Iteshi Joshua

9. Oyelami Nurudeen Leke

10. Esan Oluseye John

Congratulations to our winners!!!!!!!!!!!

