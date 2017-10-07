By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo: Anorthosis defender Shehu Abdullahi was voted Man of the Match in the Super Eagles 1-0 win against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B match in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Abdullahi was outstanding for the Super Eagles and crowned his effort with a delightful assist that led to Alex Iwobi’s goal which secured the win and qualification for the 2018 World Cup for Nigeria.

For emerging the best player of the match, Abdullahi was presented with a cash prize N1 million

The Super Eagles are the first African team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In Group B’s other game, Cameroon defeated Algeria 2-0 in Yaoundé.

Both Cameroon (six points) and Algeria (one point) have already been eliminated prior to matchday five fixtures.

Read Also: Onigbinde: Well Done Eagles, Get Stronger For Russia 2018

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.