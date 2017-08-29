NIGERIA 10 – 4 CAMEROON: Eagles Look To Extend Head-To-Head Dominance Over Lions

The Super Eagles will host Cameroon on matchday-three of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo on Friday September 1, 2017.

With two wins, the Eagles lead Group B on six points, while Cameroon has two points from the same number of games.

The two sides have clashed in 20 matches – including competitive and friendly games. Nigeria won 10, while Cameroon got four wins, while six of the 20 past encounters ended in draw.

Ahead of the crucial game in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at how both teams have fared against each other in the past encounters…

NIGERIA 0-0 CAMEROON: International friendly: 1960

Nigeria’s first ever meeting with Cameroon was in an international friendly game in 1960.

The game was played in Lome, Togo. And after 90 minutes of football, both teams settled for a 0-0 draw.

NIGERIA 3-1 CAMEROON: Kwame Nkrumah Cup: 1962

The second meeting between Nigeria and Cameroon was in 1962 in the Kwame Nkrumah Cup.

Nigeria triumped over Cameroon, winning 3-1 to secure their first ever win against the central African country.

CAMEROON 1-3 NIGERIA: International friendly: 1963

The next friendly match between Nigeria and Cameroon was in 1963 in Duoala, Cameroon.

Despite playing away from home, Nigeria defeated Cameroon 3-1 to maintain their unbeaten run against the the Indomitable Lions.

NIGERIA 1-1 CAMEROON: International friendly: 1967

After their last meeting in 1963, four years passed before Nigeria and Cameroon locked horns again, this time in another friendly game.

The friendly took place in Lagos and ended in a 1-1 draw.

NIGERIA 1-1 CAMEROON: 1970 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, 1st leg, 1st round

The first time Nigeria and Cameroon met in a competitive game was during the qualifiers for the Mexico 1970 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria hosted Cameroon in Lagos in the first leg, first round of the qualifiers and could only manage a 1-1 draw.

CAMEROON 2-3 NIGERIA: 1970 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, 2nd leg, 1st round

Despite playing 1-1 in the first leg of the first round 1970 World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria stunned Cameroon in the return leg in Douala.

Nigeria won 3-2 to advance 4-3 on aggregate. Peter Anieke (late), Augustine Ofuokwu (late) and Muyiwa Oshode were the scorers for Nigeria in the away win.

In the second round, Nigeria eliminated Ghana but lost the ticket to Morocco in the final play-off stage.

NIGERIA 1-0 CAMEROON: International friendly: 1975

For the fourth time, Nigeria and Cameroon met in an international friendly this time in Lagos in 1975.

Nigeria continued to maintain their superiority over Cameroon thanks to a 1-0 win.

NIGERIA 0-0 CAMEROON: 1978 All Africa Games, Group Stage

In the 1978 All Africa Games in Algiers, Nigeria and Cameroon were drawn in Group B with Mali and Ghana.

After a 3-1 win against Mali, Nigeria met Cameroon in their second group game and were forced to a 0-0 draw.

Nigeria also drew 0-0 with Ghana in their last group game, pipped Malawi 1-0 in the semi-final before losing 1-0 to Algeria in the final.

NIGERIA 0-0 CAMEROON: International friendly: 1980

As part of preparations towards the 1980 AFCON as hosts, Nigeria played against Cameroon in an international friendly.

Cameroon did not take part in the 1980 AFCON after failing to qualify.

The game which was played in Lagos ended 0-0. Nigeria went on to win the AFCON for the first time.

CAMEROON 3-1 NIGERIA: 1984 AFCON Final

Cameroon eventually secured their first ever win against Nigeria when both countries met in the 1984 AFCON final in Cote d’Ivoire.

Despite conceding first, Cameroon came back to win 3-1, thanks to goals from Rene N’Djeya, Theophile Abega and Ernest Ebongue.

The late Muda Lawal had given Nigeria the lead early in the first half.

NIGERIA 1-1 CAMEROON: 1988 AFCON, Group Stage

Nigeria were drawn along with Cameroon, Egypt and Kenya in the Group B of the 1988 AFCON in Morocco.

Nigeria opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Kenya.

But in their second game against Cameroon, they were held to a 1-1 draw. The late Samuel Okwaraji gave Nigeria the lead before Roger Milla equalised for Cameroon.

CAMEROON 1-0 NIGERIA: 1988 AFCON Final

Nigeria had the chance to avenge their 1984 AFCON loss to Cameroo, but for the second time, the Indomitable Lions edged Nigeria 1-0 in the 1988 final.

An Emmanuel Kunde’s 55th minute penalty, was enough to secure Cameroon their second AFCON title.

NIGERIA 2-0 CAMEROON: 1990 World Cup Qualifier, 1st leg, Group Stage

Nigeria and Cameroon were drawn in the same group in the qualifiers for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.

The two other teams in the group were Angola and Gabon.

With a 1-0 win against Gabon and a 2-2 away draw against Angola, Nigeria met Cameroon on matchday three in Ibadan.

A goal in each half from the late Stephen Keshi and Samson Siasia, gave Nigeria a 2-0 win.

CAMEROON 1-0 NIGERIA: 1990 World Cup Qualifier, 2nd leg, Group Stage

In the last group game of the 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Cameroon beat Nigeria 1-0 in Yaounde.

The only goal was scored by Francois Oman-Biyik from a corner immediately after Nigeria substituted Alloy Agu for David Ngodigha who went off injured.

Nigeria crashed out of the race for the 1990 World Cup while Cameroon beat Tunisia 3-0 on aggregate in the final play-off round to fly Africa’s flag alongside Egypt in Italy.

NIGERIA 2-1 CAMEROON: 1992 AFCON, 3rd Place Match

The third place match at the 1992 AFCON in Senegal was between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Nigeria eventually defeated Cameroon in an AFCON game after suffering two losses (1984 and 1988 AFCON finals) and a draw (1988 AFCON group stage).

Goals from Friday Ekpo and the late Rashidi Yekini, helped Nigeria to a 2-1 win and clinched a third place finish.

NIGERIA 1-0 CAMEROON: 1997 LG Cup

At the four-nation LG Cup in Tunisia, Nigeria took on Cameroon in their first game.

THe Eagles won 1-0 through a 64th minute goal from Kenneth Zeigbo.

Cameroon had Samuel Eto’o, Jacques Songo’o and Francois Oman-Biyik in their team.

Nigeria met Tunisia in the final of the LG Cup but lost 2-0.

CAMEROON 4-3 (pens) NIGERIA: 2-2 in regulation time – AFCON 2000 Final

Nigeria returned to the AFCON in 2000 after missing the 1996 and 1998 editions in South Africa and Burkina Faso respectively.

Following Zimbabwe’s inability to host the 2000 AFCON, Nigeria and Ghana co-hosted with Nigeria making it to the final.

But for the third time, Cameroon beat Nigeria to claim their third title and kept the trophy.

Cameroon went 2-0 up through Samuel Eto’o and Patrick Mboma before Raphael Ndukwe Chukwu and Austin Okocha equalised for Nigeria.

In the penalty shootout, Cameroon won 4-3 after Victor Ikpeba and Nwankwp Kanu missed for Nigeria. But it was the referee that erroneously ruled out Ikpeba’s penalty kick goal after the ball swiftly hit the underside of the bar, bounced into goal and out again.

NIGERIA 3-0 CAMEROON: 2003 LG Cup

The 2003 LG Cup was held in Nigeria and Cameroon was one of the four countries who took part.

Nigeria beat Ghana 3-1 in their first game and faced Cameroon in the final.

Cameroon were reduced to nine men before Nigeria scored three goals in extra-time to win 3-0.

NIGERIA 2-1 CAMEROON: 2004 AFCON, Quarter-final

Nigeria avenged their AFCON 2000 loss to Cameroon when they met the then reigning African champions in the quarter-final of the Tunisia 2004 AFCON.

Samuel Eto’o gave Cameroon the lead before a superb free-kick from Austin Okocha restored parity for Nigeria.

And with less than 20 minutes left, a brilliant pass from Nwankwo Kanu to John Utaka, saw Nigeria go 2-1 up and held on to secure the win.

NIGERIA 3-0 CAMEROON: International friendly: 2015

The last time both countries met was in a friendly game in 2015 during the tenure of Sunday Oliseh as Super Eagles coach.

The game which was played in Belgium, saw the Eagles win 3-0 thanks to goals from Efe Ambrose, Moses Simon and Odion Ighalo.