Nigeria 3 – 0 Zambia: Super Eagles Dominate Chipolopolo In Five Recent Encounters

The Super Eagles of Nigeria host the Chipolopolo of Zambia on matchday-five of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo on October 7 2017.

A win for the Super Eagles, currently on 10 points, will seal Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a game in hand. Any other result will give the Chipolopolo lifeline to take the contest down to the wire. The Zambian team has seven points going into the matchday-5 in Uyo.

With less than three weeks to the big game, Completesportsnigeria.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI recalls the most recent five clashes between the two nations. Nigeria won three of the five recent matches, while two ended in draw..

ZAMBIA 1-2 NIGERIA (2018 W/CUP Qualifier, Group B, 1st Leg)

The game was on matchday-one of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Chipolopolo of Zambia and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Ndola on October 9, 2016.

Prior to the game, the Super Eagles had never recorded an away win over Zambia in their past meetings.

But all that changed as the Super Eagles triumphed 2-1 with the duo of Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho scoring for Nigeria.

Zambia pulled a goal back througn Collins Mbesuma with 20 minutes left, but Eagles held on to claim the three points.

NIGERIA 1-1 ZAMBIA (2013 AFCON, Group Stage)

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa saw the Super Eagles drawn in the same group with then African champions Zambia who won the tournament in 2012.

After 90 minutes, both teams shared the points as the game ended 1-1.

Emmanuel Emenike put the Super Eagles 1-0 up before goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene equalised from the penalty spot.

The Super Eagles qualified from the group with Burkina Faso while Zambia crashed out. The Eagles went on to become champions after beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final.

NIGERIA 2-0 ZAMBIA (2011: International Friendly)

After failing to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, the Super Eagles faced Zambia in an intertional friendly in 2011 in Kaduna.

Zambia used the friendly game as preparation for the 2012 AFCON which they eventually won.

The Uche brothers, Ikechukwu and Kalu were the scorers for the Eagles.

NIGERIA 5-4 ZAMBIA pens. (0-0 in regulation time – 2010 AFCON Quarter-finals)

The Super Eagles clashed with Zambia in the quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON in Angola.

After a pulsating encounter which saw regulation and extra-time end 0-0, the two teams proceeded to penalty shootout.

The Eagles won 5-4 after Thomas Nyirenda missed Zambia’s fourth kick before Vincent Enyeama converted the decisive kick to send the Eagles into the last four.

ZAMBIA 1-1 NIGERIA (2002 AFCON Qualifier, Group Stage, 2nd Leg)

During the qualifiers for the 2002 AFCON in Mali, the Nigeria and Zambia were drawn in the same group, with Madagascar and Namibia.

The first leg in Lagos ended 1-0 in favour of the Super Eagles thanks to a Victor Agali goal.

In the return leg on matchday-four in Chingola, the Eagles were forced to a 1-1 draw by the Chipolopolo.

Benedict Akwuegbu gave the Eagles the lead on 30 minutes before an own goal by Isaac Okoronkwo on 42 minutes drew Zambia level.

