NIGERIA 5 – 2 EUROPE: Super Eagles Scorecard Against European Teams At Past World Cup Group Stages

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will get to know their group stage opponents when the draws for the 2018 FIFA World Cup holds in Russia on December 1.

In their last five World Cup group stages, the Super Eagles have always been drawn against European oppositions.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup draw billed for Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights how the Super Eagles have fared in their last eight encounters against European teams in the group stage at the World Cup…

NIGERIA 3-0 BULGARIA (USA 1994: Group D)

Nigeria’s first ever opponent at the World Cup was a European team, Bulgaria.

Both teams met in their opening Group D match at the USA 1994 World Cup with Nigeria winning 3-0.

Goals from the late Rashidi Yekini (21st minute), Daniel Amokachi (43rd minute) and Emmanuel Amuneke (55th minute) gave Nigeria the impressive win.

NIGERIA 2-0 GREECE (USA 1994: Group D)

After losing 2-1 to Argentina in their second Group D clash, Nigeria bounced back with a 2-0 win against another European team Greece.

Finidi George put Nigeria 1-0 up in the 47th minute before Daniel Amokachi doubled the lead in five minutes of added time in the second half.

The win saw Nigeria finish as group winners with six points after three games.

NIGERIA 3-2 SPAIN (France 1998: Group D)

At the 1998 World Cup, once again Nigeria opened their campaign with a European team in the group stage, this time one of the favourites Spain.

Despite being the underdogs, Nigeria stunned the Spaniards 3-2.

Fernando Hierro gave Spain the lead on 21 minutes before Mutiu Adepoju equalised for Nigeria on 24 minutes.

In the 47th minute, Spain took the lead again through Raul Gonzalez while an own goal by Andoni Zubizarreta brought Nigeria back at 2-2 on 73 minutes.

And with 12 minutes left, Sunday Oliseh decided the game with a superb strike from outside the box to give Nigeria the shock win.

NIGERIA 1-0 BULGARIA (France 1998: Group D)

For the second time at the World Cup, Nigeria and Bulgaria met with the former once again having the last laugh.

Victor Ikpeba’s 28th minute goal secured a 1-0 win and a place in round 16 of the 1998 World Cup.

SWEDEN 2-1 NIGERIA (Korea/Japan 2002: Group F)

The first European team to beat Nigeria in the group stage at the World Cup was Sweden following their 2-1 comeback win in Group F.

Julius Aghahowa gave Nigeria the lead in the 27th minute while Henrik Larsson drew Sweden level on 35 minutes.

And in the 63rd minute, Larsson scored from the penalty spot to give Sweden the win.

ENGLAND 0-0 NIGERIA (Korea/Japan 2002: Group F)

In their final group game Nigeria met England and played out a 0-0 draw.

It was an inconsequential game for Nigeria after they had already been eliminated following defeats to Argentina (1-0) and Sweden (2-1).

Both England and Sweden advanced while Nigeria and Argentina both crashed out.

GREECE 2-1 NIGERIA (South Africa 2010: Group B)

Nigeria had the chance to bounce back from their opening Group B 1-0 defeat to Argentina when they took on Greece in their second group game.

Kalu Uche got Nigeria off to the best start with a 16th minute goal.

But everything started to go wrong for Nigeria when Sani Kaita was sent off in the 33rd minute.

Greece capitalised on their numerical advantage as goals from Dimitris Salpingidis and Vasilis Torosidis in the 44th and 71st minutes gave the Greeks their first ever World Cup win.

NIGERIA 1-0 Bosnia Herzegovina (Brazil 2014: Group F)

Debutant Bosnia Herzegovina became the eight European team to face Nigeria in the group stage of the World Cup.

This time Nigeria triumphed 1-0 through a 29th minute goal by Osaze Odemwingie.

Nigeria lost their last group game 3-2 to Argentina but still progressed into the round of 16.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.