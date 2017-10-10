By Bamidele Boluwaji: The Nigeria Football Federation have denied the report that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr’s contract has been extended by two years shortly after he led Nigeria to beat Zambia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier played in Uyo on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Burkina Faso handler, who was contracted last year by the Nigeria Football Federation, has his contract covering both the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON qualifiers and has only spent a year and few months on the job.

Reacting to the reports, spokesman of the FA, Ademola Olajire, told Completesportsnigeria.com: “There was nothing like contract extension and I don’t know where the news came from.

“If there is going to be contract extension, definitely the media will be carried along and it will not be a secret thing.

“We are happy with the good job he is doing in the Super Eagles and also commend him for the World Cup ticket.”

The Super Eagles sealed their third straight World Cup Spot after Saturday’s victory over Zambia.

