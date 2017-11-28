Nigeria To Host FIFA Executive Summit In Lagos

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed that FIFA will hold one of their 12 FIFA Executive Football Summit (EFS) meetings in Lagos, Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The FIFA Executive Football Summit meeting is expected to hold between November 2017 and March 2018.

Nigeria is expected to host the summit on the 20th February 2018 and the NFF have picked Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island as venue and hotel accommodation for the big event.

The summit is a gathering of representatives of around 20 member associations who are expected to offer constructive dialogue in a two and half-day workshop sessions.

“Nigeria has been selected as a Member Association to host one of the 12 FIFA Executive Football Summit meetings happening between November 2017 and March 2018, as part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s vision of ‘bringing FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA,” the NFF President Amaju Pinnick said in a media release on Tuesday.

“This is a very important event on the FIFA calendar. That Nigeria is deemed good enough to be among the 12 countries to host the FIFA Executive Football Summit meetings is no mean feat. It is another marker of our global acceptability, visibility and reckoning.

“The NFF opted for Eko Hotels and Suites because FIFA officials are familiar with that facility and its services. It hosted FIFA teams during the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup. Also important is the fact that the hotel has a new facility named The Signature, and which is of 5-Star quality and rating.

“The entire project, including the expenses of all the participants, such as their accommodation, feeding and transportation and all other logistics having to do with the programme, will be bankrolled by FIFA.”​

