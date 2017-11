Related: Maradona Furious Over Argentina Defeat To Nigeria, Wants To Replace Coach Sampaoli

Friendly played between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Albiceleste of Argentina in Stadion FK Krasnodar Russia on the 14th of November 2017. Congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their 4-2 emphatic win.

