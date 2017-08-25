NIGERIA VS CAMEROON: 5 Memorable Super Eagles Victories Over Indomitable Lions

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on September 1 in Uyo and September 4 in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI relives FIVE memorable wins Nigeria have recorded against their big rivals…

CAMEROON 2-3 NIGERIA (1970 World Cup Qualifier, 1st Round, 2nd Leg)

Nigeria were drawn against Cameroon in the first round of the Mexico 1970 World Cup qualifiers.

In the first leg played in Lagos, on December 7, 1968, Cameroon forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw.

But in the second leg which was played on December 22, 1968, in Douala, Nigeria shocked Cameroon, winning 3-2.

Peter Anieke (late), Augustine Ouokwu (late) and Muyiwa Oshode, were the scorers for Nigeria, while Norbert Owona and Jean Moutassie got Cameroon’s goals.

Nigeria beat Ghana 3-2 on aggregate in the second round before finishing second behind Morocco in a three-team final round group stage that also had Sudan. Morocco went on to represent Africa at the 1970 World Cup.

NIGERIA 2-0 CAMEROON (1990 World Cup Qualifier, 1st Leg, Group Stage)

After losing to Cameroon in the final of the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria got their revenge with a 2-0 first leg win at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan in the group stage of the Italia 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria were also in the same group with Gabon and Angola.

The late Stephen Keshi and Samson Siasia were the scorers for Nigeria against Cameroon.

Unfortunately, Cameroon pipped Nigeria 1-0 in their final group game in Yaounde and went on to beat Tunisia 3-0 on aggregate in the play-off to qualify for the 1990 World Cup.

NIGERIA 2-1 CAMEROON (1992 AFCON: 3rd Place Match)

Nigeria got their first ever Africa Cup of Nations win against Cameroon with a 2-1 win in the third place match at the 1992 edition in Senegal.

It was the fourth time both countries will cross paths at the AFCON with two wins for Cameroon (1984 AFCON final and 1988 AFCON final) and one draw (1988 AFCON group stage).

But this time, Nigeria avenged previous losses thanks to goals from Friday Ekpo and a late strike from the late Rashidi Yekini.

Cameroon’s goal was scored by Emmanuel Mabouang after Ekpo had given Nigeria the lead.

NIGERIA 2-1 CAMEROON (2004 AFCON: Quarter-finals)

Following the heartbreak of losing the 2000 AFCON final on home soil to Cameroon, Nigeria got their pound of flesh when they eliminated the Indomitable Lions 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

Nigeria had to do it the hard way as they had to come from a goal down to knock out Cameroon who were then African champions after they won the 2002 AFCON in Mali.

Former African Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o gave Cameroon the lead but a brilliant free-kick from Austin Okocha restored parity just before half-time.

Nigeria eventually scored the winner through John Utaka who finished off a superb through pass from Nwankwo Kanu.

NIGERIA 3-0 CAMEROON (2015: International friendly)

The last time Nigeria and Cameroon met was in an international friendly played in Brussels, Belgium in 2015 under former coach Sunday Oliseh.

The Super Eagles triumphed 3-0 thanks to goals from Efe Ambrose, Moses Simon and Odion Ighalo.

Cameroon had to play most of the second half with 10 men after skipper Stephane Mbia was sent off.