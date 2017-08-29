Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Egyptian Ref, Assistants To Arrive In Uyo Wednesday

0

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Egyptian Ref, Assistants To Arrive In Uyo Wednesday

Egyptian referee Ibrahim Ghead Grisha, who will handle the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon  on Friday will arrive in Uyo on Wednesday.

This was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on their official website thenff.comon Tuesday.

According to NFF, other match officials who will be led by Grisha, will also arrive in Uyo on Wednesday.

Grisha will take charge at the centre, while Moroccan official Redouane Achik will serve as Assistant Referee 1 and Sudanese Waleed Ahmed Ali will be Assistant Referee 2.

Grisha’s compatriot, Mahmoud Zakaria Mohamed El Banna will serve as Reserve Referee.

Mr. Jean Medard Kossa, from Congo Brazzaville is the match commissioner.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean Brighton Mudzamiri, who will be referee assessor in Friday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Cameroon in Uyo, is already in the country.

Related posts:

  1. Egyptian, Gambian Referees To Handle Nigeria Vs Cameroon‎ World Cup Qualifiers
  2. Egyptian Ref To Officiate Zambia Vs Nigeria World Cup Qualifier
  3. Tunisian Refs For Nigeria, Zambia Match
  4. Match Officials For Nigeria Vs Cameroon Expected In Uyo Next Week
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *