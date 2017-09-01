NIGERIA VS CAMEROON: Moses, Mikel, Ighalo, Ezenwa Start; Aina Out

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

Four key Super Eagles players return while Hull City right-back Ola Aina has been ruled out of Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon today (Friday) here in Uyo, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Aina misses out on the game as he has not been cleared by FIFA after he switched allegiance from England to Nigeria.

But making a return for the Super Eagles are the quartet of captain Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun Completesportnigeria.com has been informed by team officials.

Elderson Echiejile and Shehu Abdulahi both keep their place at left-back and right-back respectively with Leon Balogun partnering William Troost-Ekong in the heart of the defence. Ilechukwu Ezenwa will be in goal.

In midfield, captain Mikel will start alongside Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Ighalo leads the attack and will be flanked by Chelsea star Victor Moses and Moses Simon.

Line-up vs Cameroon

Ezenwa

Abdullahi

Echiejile

Troost-Ekong

Balogun

Onazi

Mikel

Etebo

Moses

Simon

Ighalo