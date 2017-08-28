NIGERIA VS CAMEROON: Ogu Lands In Lagos, To Hit Uyo Tuesday

By James Agberebi:

Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel midfielder John Ogu will head to the Super Eagles camp in Uyo on Tuesday after arriving in Nigeria on Monday.

Ogu comfirmed his arrival via his verified Twitter handle immediately after touching down in Lagos.

The powerful midefielder stated that he already has his eyes set for Friday’s clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Uyo.

“Landed safely in Nigeria. I can’t wait to join the boys tomorrow in Uyo. I’m really looking forward to the game against Cameroon!!” Ogu wrote on Monday night.

Ogu was invited into the Super Eagles squad that lost 2-0 to South Africa in Uyo on matchday one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but did not play.

His club teammate Anthony Nwakaeme has also been invited by Gernot Rohr for the qualifiers against Cameroon.