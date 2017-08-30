Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Plateau United Goalie Ajiboye Replaces Injured Akpeyi

2

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

Plateau United keeper Dele Ajiboye has been called up as replacement for injured Daniel Akpeyi ahead of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ajiboye’s call-up was announced on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Akpeyi was expected to be in goal for the game against Cameroon but has been ruled out of the game due to his injury.

“Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is out of Friday’s game owing to injury. Dele Ajiboye of Plateau United FC is his replacement,” the Super Eagles’ Tweet reads.

Meanwhile, IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, will be in goal in the clash against Cameroon.

 

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • Adewunmi Shegeli 33 mins

    Who is to be at the goal post then?

    Reply
  • De Joe 8 mins

    diz game wil b a tought game bt i pary we must srueiy win d game

    Reply

