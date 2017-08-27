Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Standby Samuel, Agbo Ordered To Join Eagles Camp In Uyo

By James Agberebi:

Aaron Samuel and Uche Agbo have been instructed to join the Super Eagles squad in Uyo ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon on Friday, a Nigeria Football Federation official has told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Samuel who plays for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League and Agbo, who is on loan to Standard Liege from Watford, were originally on standby the September 1 and September 4 games against Cameroon.

But according to the NFF official, the two players are now expected to join up with the other 23 players listed for the clashes.

The other standby players listed by Gernot Rohr are Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England), Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United, on loan at Austria Wien), Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United).

The last time Samuel featured for the Super Eagles was under the late Stephen Keshi in 2014 in a 2-2 draw against South Africa in Uyo which knocked the Eagles out of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea, while Agbo has been in recent squads.

The Eagles will host Cameroon on Friday, September 1st in Uyo before travelling to Yaoundé for the reverse fixture on Monday, September 4th.