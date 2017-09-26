By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade has commended Super Eagles chief coach Gernot Rhor for acknowledging the impressive performances of Akwa United pair , Afeez Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi l, in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations by placing them on standby in his squad to face Zambia on October 7 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Rhor’s team for the all important game was released on Tuesday and Babalade, a onetime Shooting Stars of Ibadan defender took note of the new home based Eagles in the team joining FC Ifeanyiubah keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye.

“I like the fact that the duo of Afeez Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi have been rewarded for their performances at the WAFU Cup in Ghana,” Babalade told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“That will spur other players in the league to work hard and be more committed to national team assignments irrespective of the competition.

“There were no surprises which is understandable. It’s a crucial match, so he cannot use it to experiment new players. Maybe that could happen when the World Cup ticket has been won.

“Another interesting thing to look out for is who gets to be in goal on that day. But I’m hopeful Zambia will not stop our World Cup hopes,” Babalade fondly called ‘Kunde’ in his playing days concluded.

The Super Eagles camp will officially open on October 2 ahead of the qualifying match at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on October 7.

