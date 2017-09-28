By Richard Jideaka, Abuja: Chipolopolo of Zambia are expected to storm Uyo with a 42-man contingent made of players, team officials, administrative and government delegation for the all-important World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on October 7, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A five-member advance team are also expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday, October 2 to inspect the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, make extra accommodation and transport arrangements ahead of the match.

Real Also: Nigeria vs Zambia: Mikel Agu To Hit Super Eagles Camp On Sunday

Both the Super Eagles and Chipolopolo are locked in a battle for the sole ticket of African qualifying Group B for the 2018 World Cup with Nigerian top of the log on 10 points and will qualify automatically with a victory over the Zambians. A draw or a loss will take it down the wire to the last matches of the qualifier.

The Zambians are expected to camp in Ghana and arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday via Ethiopia Air. Nigeria defeated Zambia 2-1 in their first meeting in Ndola last year.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.