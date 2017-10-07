D-Day! The much anticipated Super Eagles of Nigeria versus the Chipolopolo of Zambia match will kick off at 5pm this evening, but Completesportsnigeria.com will go live from Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo at 4pm to start updating you with the activties around the arena.

Don’t miss out!

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.