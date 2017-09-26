By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo head a 23-man squad invited by Gernot Rohr for the crucial FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

The 23-man squad was officially announced on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website on Tuesday.

The duo of Alex Iwobi and Daniel Akpeyi make a return to the team after injury knocked them out of the double header against Cameroon.

Other players who made the cut are Ogenyi Onazi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye and Wilfred Ndidi.

Also called up are John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel Agu, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Uche Agbo.

Meanwhile, five players are placed on standby. The players are Tyronne Ebuehi, Dele Alampasu, Aaron Samuel and WAFU Cup and Akwa United stars Afeez Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi.

There is no room in the squad for Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo.

All invited players are expected to report in Uyo on Monday, 2nd October 2017.

The Super Eagles top Group A on 10 points after four rounds of games, while Zambia are second on seven points.

The group’s other game will see Cameroon (three points) and Algeria (one point) who have already been eliminated from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, square off in Yaounde.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ayodele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United).

